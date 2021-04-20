ISKCON Vrindavan Foundation Day celebrations to be symbolic amid surge in COVID-19 cases

ISKCON Vrindavan Foundation Day celebrations to be symbolic amid surge in COVID-19 casesPTI | Mathura | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:06 IST
The 46th Foundation Day of Sri Sri Krishna Balaram Mandir or ISKCON Temple in Vrindavan will be celebrated on Wednesday strictly adhering to various COVID-19 guidelines, the temple authorities said.
The celebrations this time will be symbolic considering the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, they said.
The temple holds a special significance for devotees of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).
