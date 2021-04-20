France says new attack on Ukraine by Russia would be "unacceptable"

France's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday a new attack on Ukraine's sovereignty by Russia would be "unacceptable" and would not be "without consequences".

Russia will soon have more than 120,000 troops on Ukraine's border, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier on Tuesday, calling for new Western economic sanctions to deter Moscow from "further escalation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)