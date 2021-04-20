Left Menu

8 cattle smugglers arrested in Jammu; 94 bovines rescued

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:29 IST
Eight suspected cattle smugglers were arrested and 94 bovines rescued as police foiled a smuggling bid in the outskirts Jammu on Tuesday, officials said.

A police team intercepted eight trucks headed for Kashmir on the highway near the Ban toll plaza and rescued the animals during a search of the vehicles, they said.

Those arrested were identified as Mohd Sardar, Basharat Ahmed, Mohd Iqbal, Sharafat Ali, Mohd Hussain, Zahid Ahmed, Aqib Ahmed Mir and Wasim Sajad, the officials said, adding that the trucks were seized.

A case was registered and an investigation taken up, they said.

