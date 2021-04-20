Nagpur: 77-year-old undertrial dies of COVID-19 in jail

A 77-year-old prisoner in Nagpur's Central Jail died due to COVID-19, police said on Tuesday.

The man, who runs a firm providing security personnel, was arrested in a cheating case and had to be shifted from the jail to the Government Medical College and Hospital here on April 15, an official said.

After being discharged, his oxygen levels started plunging in jail and he died on Monday, the official added.

