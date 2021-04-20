Left Menu

Industry hails PM assurance on minimal disruption to economic activities in COVID fight

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:42 IST
The announcement made by the government to ensure minimal disruption to economic activities, while dealing with containing coronavirus cases, is very encouraging and builds confidence that both lives and livelihoods are high priority, Indian industry said on Tuesday.

Commenting on the Prime Minister's address to the nation, CII VP Sanjiv Bajaj said the Prime Minister has clearly outlined the COVID battle strategy which promises to be effective in breaking the chain.

''The announcement on ensuring minimal disruption to economic activities is very encouraging and builds confidence that both lives and livelihoods are high priority,'' he said. The government's decision of augmenting funds to boost vaccine production to drive the next phase of vaccination infuses confidence in the health and economy of the country, he added. PHD Chamber said that the address by the Minister would build confidence among the people to fight against pandemic COVID-19.

''The measures suggested by the Prime Minister are inspiring and mitigate the impact of COVID on migrant workers, trade, industry and economy...Vaccination of above 18 years from May 1, 2021 would mitigate the pandemic impact sooner than later,'' it added.

Niranjan Hiranandani, National President, NAREDCO said the Prime Minister stressed on the need to keep India's economic cogwheel moving, even as the authorities' efforts are focused towards soothing panic stricken nerves of fellow Indians. The Prime Minister has stated that lockdowns should be treated as the very last option, and the focus instead should be on micro-containment zones to battle Corona, Hiranandani said. ''The Prime Minister exhorted that migrant labour to stay where they were, the message being: do not reverse migrate. This is a move in the right direction,'' he added.

