Left Menu

Goa Cong files complaint against 10 ex-MLAs who had joined BJP

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-04-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 13:41 IST
Goa Cong files complaint against 10 ex-MLAs who had joined BJP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress in Goa on Wednesday filed a complaint of cheating and forgery with the police against the ten former MLAs who had defected to the BJP in 2019 accusing them of preparing a fake document regarding the merger of their parent party, a day after the Assembly Speaker dismissed the disqualification petitions against them.

The complaint filed by Goa state Congress president Girish Chodankar with the Panaji police also names former Congressman and incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar.

In a major relief for the BJP government in Goa, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on Tuesday dismissed disqualification petitions against twelve MLAs including the ten former Congress legislators who crossed over to the ruling party in 2019.

The BJP currently has 27 MLAs in the 40-member house.

Chodankar had filed a disqualification petition against the ten MLAs who switched sides in 2019. The MGP's Sudin Dhavalikar had filed a similar plea against two of the party MLAs who joined the ruling party in the same year.

Chodankar's complaint names Kavlekar, Philipe Neri Rodrigues, Jeniffer Monserratte, Isidore Fernandes, Nilkant Halarnkar, Atanasio Monserratte, Antonio Fernandes, Francis Silveira, Wilfred D'Sa and Clafacio Dias.

As per the plaint, ''the accused conspired together and created a false document claiming to be a resolution of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) dated July 10, 2019, merging the party in the Goa Legislative Assembly (the Congress Legislative Party) into the BJP''.

''The aforesaid document is created illegally using counterfeit letterhead and counterfeit seal of the GPCC,'' the complaint stated.

It said the document was produced by the accused in their written statement filed before the Speaker of the Goa Assembly ''as their defense'' in connection with the disqualification petition.

A Panaji police station official said they have received the complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Asia Pacific's energy transition will be long-drawn-out: S&P

Energy transition is firmly underway in Asia-Pacific APAC but the pace and degree varies across markets, SP Global Ratings has said in a new study. With more than 60 per cent of electricity generation from fossil-fuel-based plants and growi...

HIGHLIGHTS-Russian President Vladimir Putin gives annual address

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual state-of-the-nation speech on Wednesday. Below are some of the highlightsCOVID-19 Everyone must have the opportunity to be vaccinated, as this will allow for so-called collective immunit...

Europe clinches deal on wide-ranging climate law to speed emissions cuts

The European Union clinched a deal in the early hours of Wednesday on a landmark climate change law that puts new, tougher greenhouse gas emissions targets at the heart of all EU policymaking. The deal arrives just in time for a summit of w...

China conducts large scale aerial bombing drill after US-Japan statement on Taiwan

China conducted a large scale aerial bombardment exercise over the weekend as tensions escalated over Taiwan, following a joint statement by the United States and Japan. The Peoples Liberation Armys Eastern Theatre Command, which oversees t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021