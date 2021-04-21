Left Menu

PM Modi condoles demise of Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences on the death of noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh and remembered his contributions to Bengali and Indian literature.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:10 IST
PM Modi condoles demise of Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences on the death of noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh and remembered his contributions to Bengali and Indian literature. In a tweet, PM Modi said: "Shankha Ghosh will be remembered for his contributions to Bengali and Indian literature. His works were widely read and admired. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his tribute to the renowned poet on Twitter. "Anguished to learn about the sad demise of a renowned Bengali poet and Sahitya Akademi Awardee, Shri Shankha Ghosh Ji. He will always be remembered for his outstanding poems, deeply rooted in the social context. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti!" he tweeted.

Ghosh, a recipient of the coveted Jnanpith and Sahitya Akademi award, had been suffering from age-related ailments for a while. He received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1977 for Babar-er Prarthana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Protesters gather as Germany debates COVID-19 lockdown law

Demonstrators gathered in Berlin on Wednesday to protest against a law parliament is set to pass giving the national government power to impose lockdowns on areas with high coronavirus infection rates to curb a third wave of the pandemic. C...

22 patients die due to interrupted supply of O2 at Nashik hosp

At least 22 patients died on Wednesday due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at a civic hospital for COVID-19 patients in Nashik in Maharashtra following the leakage from an oxygen storage plant, district collector Suraj Mandhare said.As ...

Thai PM promises more vaccine amid criticism of slow rollout

Thailand is trying to secure 35 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines from two or three companies this year on top of existing orders of around 65 million doses, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said on Wednesday. The government push come...

Kauvery Hospital launches diabetes helpline +91 88802 88802 to help public achieve optimum management of diabetes during these pandemic

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, April 21 ANINewsVoir The COVID-19 pandemic has cast a dark shadow over the life and health of the population across the globe. Among the people most at risk from its dire complications are those with Diabetes. To e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021