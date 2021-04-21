Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exerciseReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:17 IST
The Indonesian navy is making checks on one of its submarines after the vessel failed to report back results of a training exercise on Wednesday, a navy spokesman said.
The submarine was taking part in a torpedo drill in North Bali waters but failed to relay the results of the exercise as expected, spokesman Julius Widjojono said.
