One held for black marketing Remdesivir in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:10 IST
The Noida Police on Wednesday said they have arrested a man allegedly involved in black marketing of Remdesivir amid a shortage of the crucial drug in market due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The police recovered 105 vials of Remdesivir from the accused, Rachit Ghai, who was held by officials of the Crime Branch team and the Sector 20 police station on Tuesday, a senior officer said.

According to the police, Ghai would sell Remdesivir for anything between Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000 to people in need of the medicine for COVID-19 treatment.

''Rachit Ghai lives in Sector 168 of Noida and was previously living in Peetampura area of Delhi. He was held near DPS School in Sector 29 here,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Abhishek Singh said.

''He was staying in Noida since March and was involved in black marketing of Remdesivir. He would procure the medicine from Delhi and Chandigarh. Other details are being gathered,'' Singh said The officer said 105 vials of Remdesivir injections and Rs 1.54 lakh cash were seized from the accused's possession while his car has been impounded.

An FIR has been lodged against him under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

