Three arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir in Maharashtra's Thane

Three people were arrested from Mira Road in Thane district for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir on Wednesday. The police also recovered three vials of Remdesivir and stock worth Rs 2.25 lakhs from their possession.

"The arrested accused were selling a vial of a Remdesivir at a price of Rs 12,500," said Tulinj police officer Rajendra Kamble. Kamble further said that the Tulinj police had laid a trap on the orders of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police, sent a fake customer for the purchase of Remedesvir injections and caught them.

Earlier on Monday, Mumbai Police and Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) teams raided two locations and recovered 2,200 vials of Remdesivir. The demand for Remdesivir has increased in India and the hospitals have been grappling with depleting supply of the anti-viral drug amid surging COVID-19 cases.

India, currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported nearly 3 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours - the highest since the pandemic broke out last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)