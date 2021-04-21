Left Menu

U.N. rights chief says George Floyd murder case shows scale of systemic racism

The United Nations human rights chief on Wednesday welcomed as "momentous" the verdict in the George Floyd case which she said had highlighted how much remains to be done to end systemic racism against people of African descent in the United States. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on Tuesday of murdering Floyd in May 2020, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement's treatment of Black Americans.

Reuters | United Nation | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:06 IST
U.N. rights chief says George Floyd murder case shows scale of systemic racism
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The United Nations human rights chief on Wednesday welcomed as "momentous" the verdict in the George Floyd case which she said had highlighted how much remains to be done to end systemic racism against people of African descent in the United States.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on Tuesday of murdering Floyd in May 2020, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement's treatment of Black Americans. A 12-member jury found Chauvin guilty of all three charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter after considering three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses. The 45-year-old could face 40 years in prison.

"As the jury recognized, the evidence, in this case, was crystal clear. Any other result would have been a travesty of justice," U.N. rights chief Michelle Bachelet said. She called for more cases of excessive use of force by police or killings by police to be brought before the courts, saying it was time for an end to such crimes going unpunished.

"This case has also helped reveal, perhaps more clearly than ever before, how much remains to be done to reverse the tide of systemic racism that permeates the lives of people of African descent." Protesters in Minneapolis on Tuesday called for justice in the case of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop on April 11, just a few miles from where Chauvin stood trial.

"As we have painfully witnessed in recent days and weeks, reforms to policing departments across the U.S. continue to be insufficient to stop people of African descent from being killed," Bachelet's statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Coroner urges UK to clean up toxic air after London girl's death

By Lin Taylor LONDON, April 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A coroner on Wednesday urged Britain to adopt legally-binding air quality targets to save lives, after a landmark ruling found air pollution contributed to the death of a London sc...

SJTA opens COVID Care Centre

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration SJTA Wednesday opened a 120-bed Covid Care Centre CCC here for treatment of coronavirus patients as 50 people including 22 servitors of the temple have tested positive for the infection, an official...

Maha: COVID-19 patients' kin protest over oxygen shortage at pvt hospital

Relatives of COVID-19 patients took to the streets on Wednesday after a private hospital informed them about the shortage of oxygen at the facility in Maharashtras Latur city, an official said.A senior district official has, however, claime...

2 CNG retail outlets opened, 15 in the pipeline: IndianOil

Coimbatore, Apr 19 PTI Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IndianOil on Wednesday launched dispensing of compressed natural gas CNG through its two retail outlets here.The company plans to make this green fuel available for customers through 15 more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021