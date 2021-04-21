Left Menu

Indonesia searches for missing submarine with 53 on board

Indonesia's navy is searching for a submarine with 53 people on board that lost contact on Wednesday and is seeking help from neighbouring Australia and Singapore in the hunt, the Indonesian military chief told Reuters.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:11 IST
Indonesia searches for missing submarine with 53 on board
Representative image Image Credit: picryl

Indonesia's navy is searching for a submarine with 53 people on board that lost contact on Wednesday and is seeking help from neighboring Australia and Singapore in the hunt, the Indonesian military chief told Reuters. The 43-year-old submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, was conducting a torpedo drill in waters north of the island of Bali but failed to relay the results as expected, a navy spokesman said.

"We are still searching in the waters of Bali, 60 miles (96 km) from Bali, (for) 53 people," military chief Hadi Tjahjanto told Reuters in a text message. The military chief confirmed that assistance in the search for the submarine and missing crew members had been sought from Australia and Singapore. He said that contact with the vessel was lost at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Representatives of the defense departments of Australia and Singapore did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The military chief will hold a media briefing to share further information about the search on Thursday from Bali, a spokesman said.

The 1,395-tonne KRI Nanggala-402 was built in Germany in 1978, according to the Indonesian cabinet secretariat's website, and underwent a two-year refit in South Korea that was completed in 2012. Indonesia in the past operated a fleet of 12 submarines purchased from the Soviet Union to patrol the waters of its sprawling archipelago.

But now it has a fleet of only five including two German-built Type 209 submarines and three newer South Korean vessels. Indonesia has been seeking to modernize its defense capabilities but some of its equipment still in service is old and there have been deadly accidents in recent years.

In 2016, an Indonesian air force transport plane crashed into a mountain, killing all 13 people aboard, during a training exercise in the remote region of Papua. In 2015, an Indonesian military transport plane crashed into a northern residential area two minutes after takeoff, killing more than 100 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

2 CNG retail outlets opened, 15 in the pipeline: IndianOil

Coimbatore, Apr 19 PTI Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IndianOil on Wednesday launched dispensing of compressed natural gas CNG through its two retail outlets here.The company plans to make this green fuel available for customers through 15 more...

Nation seeing Gandhis' shameful arrogance when everyone needs to come together: BJP

The BJP lashed out at the Congress on Wednesday over its criticism of the Centres handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the country was seeing the Gandhi familys shameful arrogance at a time when everyone needed to come together to f...

UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA finds peeling paint, debris at U.S. plant making J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA said it had completed its inspection of a U.S. plant that makes Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine and asked for remediation of issues including peeling paint and loose debris at the site.Emergent B...

BJP launches COVID helpline number in J&K for people in distress

The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir launched a dedicated COVID-19 helpline number on Wednesday to lend help to the people in distress across the Union Territory.The helpline number 0191-3568199 and a helpline email bjphelplinejkgmail.com was launc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021