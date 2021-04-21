Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan injured in IED blast in Narayanpur

Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan injured in IED blast in NarayanpurPTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:36 IST
A personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was injured in a blast in the naxal-affected Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday morning, policesaid.
A team of police and the ITBP had gone to the spot after learning that a cow died after coming in contact with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a nullah in Basing area, an official said.
As the security forces were searching the area to check if more IEDs were planted, jawan Sunil Singh stepped on a pressure-activated bomb which went off.
The injured jawan was taken to Raipur for treatment and his condition was stable, said district Superintendent of Police Neeraj Chandrakar.
The ITBP, a central force, is deployed in Chhattisgarh for anti-naxal operations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
