U.S. to launch probe of Minneapolis police after George Floyd murder-report
The U.S. Justice Department is expected to announce a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The Justice Department has already made public an investigation into whether the officers involved in Floyd’s death violated his civil rights.Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:15 IST
The U.S. Justice Department is expected to announce a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The expected announcement by Attorney General Merrick Garland comes one day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement's treatment of Black Americans.
President Joe Biden called the conviction of Chauvin a "giant step" toward justice in the United States. The Justice Department has already made public an investigation into whether the officers involved in Floyd’s death violated his civil rights.
