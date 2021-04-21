HC orders notice on plea to re-edit Yogi Babu's film

Left Menu

Updated: 21-04-2021 19:17 IST
The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered a week's notice on a plea to subject Tamil film 'Mandela', starring popular comedian Yogi Babu, for recertification by the Censor Board.

Justice R Mahadevan ordered the notice, returnable by April 28, while entertaining a writ petition from the Tamil Nadu Hair-Dressers Union, by its State president M Munusamy, alleging it showed them in poor light.

According to the petitioner, the association consists of about 10,000 members, belonging to the 'Maruvathuvar' community, coming under the Most Backward Class category.

The film, directed by Madonna Ashwin and produced by YNot Studios, depicted their community in a poor light, the petitioners submitted.

It was telecast on April 4 on a private TV channel.

The petitioners filed the present petition for a direction to the authorities concerned to subject the film for recertification and delete the scenes and dialogues, ''which depicted their community awkwardly.'' PTI COR SA APR ADMINISTRATOR APR ADMINISTRATOR

