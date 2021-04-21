Germany's Merkel greets EU climate law

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed on Wednesday a European Union deal on a landmark climate change law that puts tougher greenhouse gas emissions targets at the centre of EU policymaking.

"Yesterday evening we managed to get a result - many thanks also to the European Parliament," Merkel said at an event on the future of Europe organised by the EPP, the main centre-right grouping in the EU parliament.

