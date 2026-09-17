Canada's Ambitious Bid to Join the EU

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announces Canada's aspiration to be the European Union's first associate member, stressing the mutual strength derived from a united relationship between Canada and Europe. He emphasizes the goal of collective resilience over self-sufficiency during a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 15:39 IST
Canada's Ambitious Bid to Join the EU
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney articulated Canada's aspiration to become the first associate member of the European Union, speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Carney underscored the importance of a united approach, stating that Europe and Canada can achieve greater strength together than individually.

In his remarks, Carney highlighted the goal of cultivating collective resilience, moving beyond mere self-sufficiency, to foster a robust partnership between the continents.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

Ocean Climate Patterns Could Flag Food Price Shifts Before They Hit

From Tariffs to Trade: How Deeper AfCFTA Integration Could Reshape Africa’s Economic Future

Satellites and AI Could Transform How Governments Track Air Pollution and Protect Public Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026