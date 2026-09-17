Canada's Ambitious Bid to Join the EU
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announces Canada's aspiration to be the European Union's first associate member, stressing the mutual strength derived from a united relationship between Canada and Europe. He emphasizes the goal of collective resilience over self-sufficiency during a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney articulated Canada's aspiration to become the first associate member of the European Union, speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
Carney underscored the importance of a united approach, stating that Europe and Canada can achieve greater strength together than individually.
In his remarks, Carney highlighted the goal of cultivating collective resilience, moving beyond mere self-sufficiency, to foster a robust partnership between the continents.