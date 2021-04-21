9-day-long yajna at Vaishno Devi shrine concludes on Ram Navami

A nine-day-long Shat Chandi maha yajna organisd at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi during the Navratras concluded on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday.

Ramesh Kumar, the CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and other personnel of the board and pilgrims participated in the religious ceremonies performed amid chanting of vedic mantras on the occasion. Besides making elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims visiting the holy shrine especially during Navratras, the Bhawan of Mata Vaishnodevi and the area surrounding it, tracks leading to the shrine and the buildings nearby were profusely decorated. Other arrangements made for the pilgrims included round-the-clock water and power supply, sanitisation, availability of food at the Board's catering outlets. Adequate arrangements were also put in place for ensuring strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

