DRI seizes 300 kg cocaine worth Rs 2,000 cr at Tuticorin port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized more than 300 kg cocaine valued at Rs 2,000 crore at Tuticorin port.

The DRI officers intercepted the container which originated from Panama and transited through the ports of Antwerp and Colombo. The container was declared to be containing wooden logs.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said on examination the suspected container was found containing 9 bags concealed between the rows of wooden logs. On opening the bags, 302 white coloured compressed bricks wrapped in multiple layers of packing material were found. "The contraband weighed 303 kg and it is highly suspected to be cocaine. The contraband along with cover goods i.e. wooden logs are seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985," the ministry said.

Further investigation about the origin of the consignment and concealment of narcotic drugs is being carried out, it added.

