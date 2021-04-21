Left Menu

HC rejects plea to transfer woman SP sexual abuse case to CBI

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea from a retired IPS officer to transfer to the CBI the sexual abuse case of a woman officer against a former DGP-ranked official.

The First bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy junked the PIL petition from K Rajendran, a former Additional Superintendent.

The case was being investigated by the CB CID of the Tamil Nadu police.

Since the matter involves a former DGP under suspension, the CB CID cannot hold a proper investigation, the petitioner contended.

Earlier, the Bench was told by government Special Senior Counsel AL Somayaji that the internal complaints committee (ICC) has completed its inquiry into the sexual harassment charge levelled by the woman SP against the man and submitted a preliminary report to the government.

The matter was also being monitored by Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the High Court, who took up the issue on his own.

Hence, the probe would go in the right direction and there would be no scope for any lapse.

Status reports have been filed before that judge regularly and he had directed the CB-CID to file its final report in eight weeks, Somayaji pointed out.

Recording the submissions and holding that this order would not have any impact on the CB CID probe, the Bench rejected the PIL petition.

