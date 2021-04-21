Minneapolis attorney, city council signal support for Justice Dept policing probe

Minneapolis attorney, city council signal support for Justice Dept policing probeReuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:28 IST
The Minneapolis city attorney and the city council on Wednesday signaled they support the Justice Department's decision to open a wide-ranging civil investigation into its policing practices, a probe announced just one day after a jury convicted former city police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Justice Department's
- Derek Chauvin
- George Floyd