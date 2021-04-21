Left Menu

FIR registered against two for supplying duplicate Remdesivir

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:29 IST
FIR registered against two for supplying duplicate Remdesivir

An FIR has been registered against two persons, including a delivery boy, for allegedly selling duplicate vials of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir to a woman here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when the 38-year-old woman, a resident of suburban Tilaknagar, approached the police with a complaint on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The woman required Remdesivir injections for a COVID- 19 patient who was her acquaintance, he said.

A person approached her and assured Remdesivir vials at a lower price, the police official said.

Accordingly, she paid Rs 18,000 to the man through a payment app from her friends mobile phone, he said.

After receiving money, the man sent a delivery boy with Remdesivir injections, which turned to be fake, the official said.

An offence under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered against the duo and further probe was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Bihar reports 56 more COVID deaths, 12,222 new cases

Bihars coronavirus death toll rose to 1,897 on Wednesday after 56 more people succumbed to the disease, while 12,222 new cases took the tally to 3,54,281, the health department said in a bulletin.It said that 4,774 patients have recovered f...

Give one week's COVID-19 vaccines to Maha at a time: Tope to Centre

The Maharashtra government needs to have one weeks stock of COVID-19 vaccines at one go so that it can vaccinate up to eight lakh people on a daily basis, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.Speaking to reporters, he said, The Maharashtr...

Explosion at a luxury hotel in southwest Pakistan kills three, wounds 11 -police

An explosion at a luxury hotel killed three people and wounded 11 in southwest Pakistan on Wednesday, police said. An explosion has rocked the parking area of Serena hotel, police official Nasir Malik told Reuters.The hotel is in Quetta, th...

Chad in turmoil after Deby death as rebels, opposition challenge military

The son of Chads slain leader Idriss Deby took over as president and armed forces commander on Wednesday as rebel forces threatened to march on the capital, deepening the turmoil in a country vital to international efforts to combat Islamis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021