Drug peddler held with 100 kg of poppy in J-K

Drug peddler held with 100 kg of poppy in J-KPTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:58 IST
An alleged drug peddler was arrested with 100 kg of poppy in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
The accused has been identified as Karanpreet Singh, a native of Punjab's Ludhiana district, they said.
A Punjab-bound truck was stopped at Jakhani naka on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway for checking. During a search of the vehicle, 100 kg of poppy was recovered, the police said.
Singh was arrested on the spot and his vehicle impounded, they said.
A case has been registered at Udhampur police station and further investigation is underway, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
