Drug peddler held with 100 kg of poppy in J-K

An alleged drug peddler was arrested with 100 kg of poppy in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Karanpreet Singh, a native of Punjab's Ludhiana district, they said.

A Punjab-bound truck was stopped at Jakhani naka on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway for checking. During a search of the vehicle, 100 kg of poppy was recovered, the police said.

Singh was arrested on the spot and his vehicle impounded, they said.

A case has been registered at Udhampur police station and further investigation is underway, they said.

