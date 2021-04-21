Left Menu

Oxygen supply ends in Delhi's Rathi Hospital

Oxygen supply at Rathi Hospital, Najafgarh, Delhi ended on Wednesday, said a hospital official.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 23:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Oxygen supply at Rathi Hospital, Najafgarh, Delhi ended on Wednesday, said a hospital official. Oxygen support has ended at Rathi Hospital. I am here at Mundka plant but they are not giving oxygen cylinders. We are helpless," Kaustubh Tiwari, head marketing, Rathi Hospital told ANI.

Several hospitals in the national capital including the St Stephen's Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital have reported an acute shortage of medical oxygen. However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Central government has increased Delhi's quota of oxygen.

"Central government has increased Delhi's quota of oxygen. We are very grateful to the centre for this," he tweeted. The government also floated a short-term global tender to import 50,000 metric ton of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO).

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had flagged a critical shortage of oxygen in Delhi, informing that only 8 to 12 hours' supply of oxygen was available in most hospitals. "In many hospitals in Delhi, medical oxygen is available for the 8-10 next hours only. If more oxygen is not made available immediately it could affect lives," Sisodia had told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

