Russian defence minister oversees large-scale military drills in Crimea - RIA

Russian defence minister oversees large-scale military drills in Crimea - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:49 IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu went to Crimea on Thursday to oversee large-scale snap drills of Russia's southern military district and paratroopers close to Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.
Ukraine and the West have raised alarm over a Russian military buildup near Russia's border with Ukraine. Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, prompting the West to impose sanctions. Kyiv wants the region back.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
