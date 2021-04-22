Left Menu

COVID-19: Kejriwal thanks Centre for raising Delhi's oxygen quota

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked the Centre for raising the national capital's medical oxygen quota.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:49 IST
COVID-19: Kejriwal thanks Centre for raising Delhi's oxygen quota
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked the Centre for raising the national capital's medical oxygen quota. He further said the Centre has assured Delhi of providing smooth supply of oxygen to hospitals, adding that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also assured complete support to Delhi in facilitating lifting of Delhi's quota of oxygen from Odisha.

Addressing the media on the prevailing situation in the national capital, Kejriwal said, "Delhi is facing an Oxygen crisis for the past few days. Centre fixes Oxygen quota for all states. As per the Delhi government's estimate, the Union Territory needs 700 tons per day. The Centre had fixed it to 378 tons earlier and increased it to 480 tons yesterday. We need more but we are thankful to them for this." Since Delhi does not have its own source of oxygen, the capital's supply comes from other states; the Chief Minister alleged that some governments in whose states the Oxygen companies are located had stopped the supply that was to come to Delhi from these companies.

"Centre also allots companies that will supply oxygen to a particular state. Delhi doesn't produce Oxygen, supply here is done by other states...Some of the governments in whose states these companies are had stopped the supply that was to come to Delhi from these companies," he said. "Governments said that they will use Oxygen in their states first, use Delhi's quota too and that they will not let trucks come to Delhi. But I would like to thank the Centre and Delhi High Court that they helped us a lot in the last two-three days. Due to this, Oxygen has started reaching Delhi," he further said.

The Chief Minister further said, "In our increased quota, Oxygen is scheduled to come from Odisha too. So it will take some time for Oxygen to reach Delhi. We are making an effort if we can bring Oxygen from there by the air route." "Recd a call from Sh Naveen Patnaik ji. He has assured complete support to Delhi in facilitating lifting of Delhi's quota of oxygen from Odisha. He has put a spl officer on the job. Thank u sooo much Sir. Delhi is indeed grateful," Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal said that they are working round the clock to provide enough medical equipment to the citizen. Several private and government hospitals in the national capital are running low on medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

Delhi recorded 24,638 fresh COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths due to the viral disease on Wednesday while the positivity rate stood at 31.28 per cent, meaning almost every third sample tested positive, amid a growing clamour for oxygen and hospital beds in the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Himachal CM urges elected representatives to ensure welfare, wellbeing of people amid pandemic

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday urged the elected representatives of Urban Local Bodies ULBs to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the people of his or her area amid COVID-19 pandemic. It is the duty of any elect...

A diverted flight is no reason for compensation, says EU Court

Airlines are not obliged to compensate passengers if a flight is diverted and lands at a different airport than initially planned, the EUs top court ruled on Thursday after a customer sued Austrian Airlines over such an incident.However, th...

Plea in HC seeking directions to Centre, Delhi govt to facilitate urgent critical oxygen supply to hospital

Saroj Hospital, Rohini has approached Delhi High Court seeking urgent directions to the Centre and Delhi Government to facilitate an urgent critical oxygen supply to the hospital. The plea states that Saroj Super Specialty hospital was rece...

Jana Kramer seemingly announces split from Mike Caussin

American singer Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin seem to have called off their relationship. As per Fox News, the 37-year-old country singer and 34-year-old former football pro have had a storied and troubled relationship that appea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021