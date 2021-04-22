Pfizer in vaccine supply talks with India

Pfizer in vaccine supply talks with IndiaReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:54 IST
Pfizer is in discussions with India and committed to making its COVID-19 vaccine available for deployment in the country, the U.S. drugmaker said on Thursday.
The company said it had offered India a not-for-profit price for its vaccine for the government's immunization program.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)