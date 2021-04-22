Left Menu

Indonesia says sailors on missing submarine have oxygen until Saturday

The sailors aboard a missing Indonesian submarine have enough oxygen to last until Saturday, aboard a vessel that had been in good condition, the country's defense chiefs said on Thursday, as the search for the submarine continued. There were no signs of the KRI Nanggala-402, with 53 crew aboard as of Thursday afternoon, where a search and rescue mission was ongoing in calm weather conditions.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 14:09 IST
Indonesia says sailors on missing submarine have oxygen until Saturday
Representaive image Image Credit: ANI

The sailors aboard a missing Indonesian submarine have enough oxygen to last until Saturday, aboard a vessel that had been in good condition, the country's defence chiefs said on Thursday, as the search for the submarine continued.

There were no signs of the KRI Nanggala-402, with 53 crew aboard as of Thursday afternoon, where a search and rescue mission was ongoing in calm weather conditions. Yudo Margono, the navy chief of staff, said that there would be enough oxygen for the sailors to last until Saturday and that the submarine had been cleared for use.

"The submarine has received a letter of feasibility from the navy," he told a news conference. "It was ready for battle."

He was speaking alongside the chief of Indonesia's military and its defence minister, Prabowo Subianto, at a news conference in Bali a day after the 44-year-old submarine went missing while conducting a torpedo drill north of the island. The 1,395-tonne vessel was built in Germany in 1977, according to the defence ministry, and joined the Indonesian fleet in 1981. It underwent a two-year refit in South Korea that was completed in 2012.

Prabowo acknowledged it was "imperative that we should modernise our defence equipment faster". He did not suggest there were any problems with the vessel. An aerial search found an oil spill near the submarine's dive location, and two navy vessels with sonar capability had been deployed to assist in the search, officials said.

Yudo also said authorities had found an item with "high magnetic force" floating at a depth of 50 to 100 metres. Earlier, navy spokesman Julius Widjojono told KompasTV that the diesel-powered submarine that runs on electric batteries while submerged could sustain a depth of 250-500 metres (820-1640 ft).

"Anything more than that can be pretty fatal, dangerous," the spokesman told KompasTV. The seas in the area are shallower than in other parts of the archipelago but can still reach depths of more than 1,500 metres.

In a statement on Wednesday, the navy said "it was possible that during static diving, a blackout occurred so control was lost and emergency procedures cannot be carried out and the ship falls to a depth of 600-700 metres." Indonesia said a number of countries in the region had responded to requests for assistance.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia would "help in any way we can", while Singapore has deployed a submarine rescue vessel to help, the city-state's defence minister said, and Malaysia was also sending a ship. Indonesian military chief Hadi Tjahjanto told Reuters in a text message on Wednesday that contact with the vessel was lost at 4:30 a.m. and a search was underway 60 miles (96 km) off Bali.

The oil slick could indicate damage to the vessel or could be a signal from the crew, the navy said. Indonesia in the past operated a fleet of 12 submarines bought from the Soviet Union to patrol the waters of its sprawling archipelago.

But now it has a fleet of only five including two German-built Type 209 submarines and three newer South Korean vessels. Indonesia has been seeking to modernise its defence capabilities but some of its equipment is old and there have been fatal accidents in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The European Commission is working on legal proceedings against AstraZeneca after the drugmaker cut COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the European Union, sources familiar with the matter said, while India reported on Thursday 314,835 new cases...

IPL betting racket busted in Odisha, 2 arrested

Two persons were arrested on Thursday after the Odisha Police have busted a Indian Premier League IPL betting racket that was being run at Bhagabati Sahi, Nabarangpur. Cash of over Rs 3 lakh, and three gold chains were recovered. As per a s...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now India sets record for new COVID casesIndia recorded the worlds highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears ...

Theme of 5th World Intelligence Congress unveiled

The 5th World Intelligence Congress scheduled in Tianjin from May 20 to 23 will be themed New Era of Intelligence Empowering New Development, Fostering New Pattern, according to the organizing committee of the event.The event will provide o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021