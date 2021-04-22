Some of Delhi's hospitals have run out of oxygen supplies -city minister

Some of Delhi's hospitals have run out of oxygen supplies -city ministerReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 14:29 IST
Some hospitals in the Indian capital of New Delhi have run out of oxygen, putting lives at risk, the city's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday, as the city was in the grip of surging coronavirus infections.
"After some time, saving lives would be difficult," Sisodia said in a televised address.
