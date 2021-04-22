UP, Haryana blocking Delhi oxygen, Centre should help before situation becomes dangerous: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday alleged the police in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were blocking oxygen transport to Delhi, and urged the Centre to ensure normal supply even if that meant taking the help of paramilitary forces.

''This jungle-raj has been going on for three days,'' he said, referring to the alleged blocking of oxygen supply to Delhi by the police forces of the two neighbouring states. ''Some hospitals in Delhi have run out of oxygen completely. They don't have any option available. I have been receiving calls, messages, e-mails. We have been making internal, makeshift arrangements, but this cannot continue for long,'' he said.

Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in Delhi, said it will become tough to save lives of coronavirus patients here after some time if hospitals did not get the oxygen supply they need.

''The Centre should take the help of paramilitary forces, if needed, and ensure the supply of oxygen to Delhi,'' he said, adding the situation may become ''very dangerous'' otherwise. His allegations came as hospitals in the city struggle with a shortage of oxygen supply amid spiralling COVID-19 cases.

