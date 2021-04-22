NATO says concerned by Russian actions in Czech spy dispute

NATO says concerned by Russian actions in Czech spy disputeReuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:12 IST
NATO said on Thursday it was worried about Russian "destabilizing actions" abroad after the Czech Republic said two Russian spies accused of poisoning in Britain in 2018 were behind a fatal explosion at a Czech ammunition depot four years earlier.
"Allies express deep concern over the destabilizing actions Russia continues to carry out across the Euro-Atlantic area, including on alliance territory, and stand in full solidarity with the Czech Republic," NATO's 30 allies said in a statement.
The dispute, which has led to tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions in Prague and Moscow, is the sharpest between the two countries since the end of the Communist era in 1989 and comes at a time of acute tensions in Russia's relations with the West.
