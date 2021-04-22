NATO says concerned by Russian actions in Czech spy dispute

NATO said on Thursday it was worried about Russian "destabilizing actions" abroad after the Czech Republic said two Russian spies accused of poisoning in Britain in 2018 were behind a fatal explosion at a Czech ammunition depot four years earlier.

"Allies express deep concern over the destabilizing actions Russia continues to carry out across the Euro-Atlantic area, including on alliance territory, and stand in full solidarity with the Czech Republic," NATO's 30 allies said in a statement.

The dispute, which has led to tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions in Prague and Moscow, is the sharpest between the two countries since the end of the Communist era in 1989 and comes at a time of acute tensions in Russia's relations with the West.

