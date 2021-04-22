Left Menu

Haryana health dept to hold meeting with protesting farmers on Covid vaccination

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday informed that the officers of the state health department will meet with the protesting farmers at the state border to talk about their Covid-19 tests and vaccination.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:44 IST
Haryana health dept to hold meeting with protesting farmers on Covid vaccination
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday informed that the officers of the state health department will meet with the protesting farmers at the state border to talk about their Covid-19 tests and vaccination. "Officers of the State Health Department will hold a meeting today evening with farmers, sitting in protests at Haryana borders, regarding their COVID-19 testings and vaccination."

"The department will begin the work after the farmer leaders agree," he added. The minister has expressed his concern for protesting farmers earlier as well. He had participated in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8.

"We will work on the guidelines given by the Prime Minister. But my concern is to protect the farmers from the coronavirus, who have gathered at the border of Haryana. I have to save them from the COVID-19," he had said. Earlier this week, amid the massive surge in the second wave of Coronavirus, Anil Vij reiterated his concern over the issue and said, "It is my duty to worry about everyone in Haryana."

The state has recorded 5650 new COVID-19 cases and 45 related deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders - Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur since November 26 last year against the new farm laws which have been place on hold by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

WNS Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings, Provides Guidance for Fiscal 2022

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India New York, United States Business Wire India WNS Holdings Limited WNS NYSE WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM solutions, today announced results for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter a...

WHO sets dates for reviews of Sinopharm and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines

Technical experts at the World Health Organization WHO will review on April 26 Chinese drugmaker Sinopharms COVID-19 vaccine for possible emergency use listing, to be followed by the Sinovac jab on May 3, the agency said on Thursday. We wou...

FC Goa to play fresh legs against Persepolis FC in ACL second leg match

Debutants FC Goa will have another chance to make an impression against fancied Persepolis FC when they face the Iranian side in the second leg Group E league match of the AFC Champions League here on Friday.After playing out 0-0 draws agai...

Sweden not ready to lift COVID restrictions yet - PM Lofven

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, will postpone a tentative plan to ease some COVID-19 restrictions due to the ongoing high levels of new infections, the government said on Thursday. Sweden is experiencing a sever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021