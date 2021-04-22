Haryana health dept to hold meeting with protesting farmers on Covid vaccination

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday informed that the officers of the state health department will meet with the protesting farmers at the state border to talk about their Covid-19 tests and vaccination. "Officers of the State Health Department will hold a meeting today evening with farmers, sitting in protests at Haryana borders, regarding their COVID-19 testings and vaccination."

"The department will begin the work after the farmer leaders agree," he added. The minister has expressed his concern for protesting farmers earlier as well. He had participated in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8.

"We will work on the guidelines given by the Prime Minister. But my concern is to protect the farmers from the coronavirus, who have gathered at the border of Haryana. I have to save them from the COVID-19," he had said. Earlier this week, amid the massive surge in the second wave of Coronavirus, Anil Vij reiterated his concern over the issue and said, "It is my duty to worry about everyone in Haryana."

The state has recorded 5650 new COVID-19 cases and 45 related deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders - Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur since November 26 last year against the new farm laws which have been place on hold by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

