Left Menu

MP: Woman ends life after losing mother to COVID-19

PTI | Raisen | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:34 IST
MP: Woman ends life after losing mother to COVID-19

Depressed over the death of her mother due to COVID-19, a 32-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the woman jumped from her house on the fourth floor of Himanshu Wings housing complex in Mandideep industrial township, Additional Superintendent of Police Amrit Meena said.

She was critically injured after falling from a height of about 50-feet and was rushed to a hospital where she died during treatment, he said.

Her mother died of the coronavirus infection two days back, the police said.

A video surfaced on social media in which the woman was seen jumping from the housing society.

Her father said she slipped into depression after losing her mother to COVID-19 two days ago.

''Since then, she had stopped eating. On Wednesday night, she jumped from our house on the fourth floor, crying that she was going to meet her mother,'' he said.

The man said before his daughter jumped, he caught hold of her hand and also raised an alarm.

''Some people came, but we could not save her as she shook-off her hand with a jerk and jumped,'' he said.

A case has been registered, an official at Mandideep police station said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 5.00 pm NATION DEL20 VIRUS-LD CASES Over 3.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases in India, highest-ever single-day spike in any country New Delhi India registered over 3.14 lakh new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest-...

Israel targets tourism boost after rapid COVID-19 vaccine roll-out

Israels struggling tourism sector hopes to reap quick benefits when the country reopens next month after a rapid COVID-19 vaccination campaign.Airlines are racing to add flights to Tel Aviv as groups of foreign tourists who have been vaccin...

Australia to reduce number of flights from India by 30 per cent due to a coronavirus spike

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday announced a 30-per cent reduction in flights coming from high-risk COVID-19 nations like India, following an alarming rise in coronavirus cases in institutionalised quarantine centres in ...

China, Middle East dominate 2020 list of top state executioners: Report

While the year 2020 witnessed an overall decrease in the number of global death penalties, some countries increased the number of executions they carried out amidst the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021