Russia orders soldiers to begin return to bases after drills - RIA

Russia orders soldiers to begin return to bases after drills - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:59 IST
Russia ordered its top army command to begin returning troops to their permanent bases inside the country from Friday following military exercises, the RIA news agency reported.
The announcement prompted the rouble to rise sharply, following sharp tensions with the West in recent weeks over a major Russian military buildup near Ukraine.
Russia's defence minister, overseeing exercises in Crimea near Ukraine's southern border, said the military had to be ready to respond quickly in case of an "unfavourable" development in the situation near NATO's Defender Europe exercises, the Interfax news agency reported.
