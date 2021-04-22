Left Menu

UK sorry for 'pervasive racism' over commemoration of Black and Asian war dead

Britain issued an apology on Thursday for failures that meant "pervasive racism" might have denied a proper commemoration to as many as 350,000 Black and Asian service personnel who died fighting for the British Empire in world wars. An independent inquiry commissioned by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) found that hundreds of thousands of mostly African and Middle Eastern casualties from World War One were not commemorated by name, or at all.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:27 IST
UK sorry for 'pervasive racism' over commemoration of Black and Asian war dead

Britain issued an apology on Thursday for failures that meant "pervasive racism" might have denied a proper commemoration to as many as 350,000 Black and Asian service personnel who died fighting for the British Empire in world wars.

An independent inquiry commissioned by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) found that hundreds of thousands of mostly African and Middle Eastern casualties from World War One were not commemorated by name, or at all. The CWGC works to commemorate Commonwealth forces and ensure that all those killed in the two world wars are remembered in the same way, regardless of rank, background or religion.

Addressing parliament, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said there was no doubt prejudice had played a part in some of the failures of the Imperial War Graves Commission, the CWGC's precursor. "On behalf of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the government both at the time and today I want to apologise," Wallace said. He also expressed "deep regret" that it had taken so long to rectify the situation.

The report found that between 45,000 and 54,000 casualties, predominantly Indian, Egyptian, Somali and from East and West Africa, were commemorated "unequally". Another 116,000 casualties and as many as 350,000, predominantly from East Africa and Egypt, were not commemorated by name or possibly not at all.

"The events of a century ago were wrong then and are wrong now," Claire Horton, director general of the CWGC, said. "We recognise the wrongs of the past and are deeply sorry and will be acting immediately to correct them." The CWGC, which will act on the report's 10 recommendations such as seeking out new names and adding explanations at relevant sites, commissioned the inquiry in December 2019 after a television documentary found it had not treated Africans killed in World War One equally.

The investigation found the example of a British governor saying "the average native of the Gold Coast would not understand or appreciate a headstone". An officer who later worked for the Imperial War Graves Commission wrote that "most of the natives who died are of a semi-savage nature", so erecting headstones would be a waste of public money.

The report said the decisions that led to the failure to commemorate the dead properly or at all were the result of a lack of information, errors inherited from other organisations and the opinions of colonial administrators. "Underpinning all these decisions, however, were the entrenched prejudices, preconceptions and pervasive racism of contemporary imperial attitudes," it concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Securities shares jump nearly 7 pc after strong Q4 earnings

Shares of ICICI Securities closed with a gain of nearly 7 per cent on Thursday after the company reported an over two-fold increase in profit after tax PAT for the three months ended March 2021.The stock gained 6.87 per cent to close at Rs ...

TEXT-ECB statement after policy meeting

Following is the text of European Central Bank President Christine Lagardes statement after the banks policy meeting on ThursdayWhile the recovery in global demand and the sizeable fiscal stimulus are supporting global and euro area activit...

Government starts plantation drive to preserve heritage of Chinar trees in J-K

Under an extensive plantation drive by the Department of Floriculture, Kashmir, Chinar trees also known as Boen are being planted with an aim to preserve their heritage value. Speaking to ANI, Director of Floriculture Department, Farooq Ahm...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.In COVID-plagued Michigan, warning signs that vaccinations are stallingWhen Michigans St. Clair County held a walk-in COV1D-19 vaccination clinic last week with 1,600 shots at the re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021