Left Menu

J-K administration's decision on STF arbitrary, draconian, says CPI(M)'s Tarigami

Dismissing an employee or taking punitive action against him without holding any inquiry is against the principles of justice and basic rights, Tarigami said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:38 IST
J-K administration's decision on STF arbitrary, draconian, says CPI(M)'s Tarigami

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday said there was no need for the Jammu and Kashmir administration to constitute a STF to deal with government employees allegedly involved in ''anti-national activities'' as there were already enough provisions in the law to act against such people.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday set up a Special Task Force for identifying and scrutinising cases of government employees involved in ''suspected activities'' against the government.

''The Jammu and Kashmir administration's latest order to constitute a Special Task Force to dismiss or take other punitive action against government employees allegedly found in anti-national activities without holding any inquiry is arbitrary, draconian and is against the interests of the lakhs of employees working in the region,'' he said in a statement.

He said there are already enough provisions in the law to take action against those employees who are found violating service rules and there was no need to issue new orders. ''The latest order can serve as a tool for the government and bureaucrats to suppress their subordinates. A sword of uncertainty has been kept on the heads of employees which can also be exploited by their superiors,'' he added. Dismissing an employee or taking punitive action against him without holding any inquiry is against the principles of justice and basic rights, Tarigami said. ''An employee is first a citizen and has all the constitutional rights. The need of the hour is to safeguard these constitutional rights,'' he added.

Demanding a review of the order, he said such measures deepen anger and discontentment among the ranks of employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Commonwealth report finds racism against Indian WWI martyrs, UK Def Secy offers apology

Entrenched prejudices, preconceptions and pervasive racism of contemporary imperial attitudes meant that nearly 50,000 Indian soldiers who died fighting for the British Empire during the World War I were not commemorated the same way as oth...

Wipro aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

IT major Wipro on Thursday said it aims to achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas GHG emissions by 2040 in line with the objective of the Paris Agreement to cap temperature rise to 1.5 C.Wipro, while unveiling its pledge on Earth Day, also set an ...

Sanctions-battered Iran, weary of pandemic, faces worst wave

As Iran faces what looks like its worst wave of the coronavirus pandemic yet, Tehran commuters still pour into its subway system and buses each working day, even as images of the gasping ill are repeatedly shown on state television every ni...

272 projects worth Rs 2,040.80 cr under CRIF approved for Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday informed that 272 projects worth Rs 2,040.80 crore have been approved under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund CRIF for Maharashtra during 2020-21.272 projects worth 2040.80 Cr have been approv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021