Hospital gutted in fire moves HC against revocation of OC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:29 IST
A hospital located in Mumbai's Bhandup, where 11 patients lost their lives last month following a fire, on Thursday approached the Bombay High Court challenging the city civic body's order revoking its provisional occupation certificate.

Sunrise Hospital's counsel Aabad Ponda on Thursday told a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni that it has 250 beds for COVID-19 patients and oxygen supply.

''Considering the situation we are in, the hospital should be permitted to open and function,'' Ponda said.

He further argued that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's decision to revoke the provisional occupation certificate was done ex-parte (without giving the hospital a hearing).

On April 11, the BMC had passed an order, saying that the provisional occupation certificate granted to Sunrise Hospital on May 6, 2020 cannot be continued further.

BMC's counsel Anil Sakhare told the court that a notice was issued to the hospital owners, but no one turned up for the hearing.

He also told the court that a fire had occurred in the hospital, in which eleven patients had lost their lives.

Sakhare sought time to file an affidavit in response to the petition.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on April 27.

The fire had broken out atthe hospitalsituated on the fourth floor of the Dreams Mall at suburban Bhandup late night on March 25. Eleven patients admitted to thehospital, which had begun operations only in October 2020, lost their lives in the incident.

On March 26, a FIR was lodged by the police against the owners of the Dreams Mall and directors of Privilege Healthcare Services Private Limited, which ownsSunrise hospital.

