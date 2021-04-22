Prison inmate injured in clash in TN jail

Prison inmate injured in clash in TN jailPTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:51 IST
One remand prisoner was injured seriously at a prison here on Thursday during a scuffle between two groups of inmates, jail authorities said.
The injured, identified as Muthumano (24), has been admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College, they said.
Further probe is on, authorities added.
