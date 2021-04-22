Russia says it will respond swiftly to latest Czech diplomatic expulsions

Russia says it will respond swiftly to latest Czech diplomatic expulsionsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-04-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 19:45 IST
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it would quickly respond to the Czech Republic's latest move to slash the number of Russian diplomats in its Prague embassy.
"At the moment Prague is on the path to destroying relations," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at her weekly briefing. "We will respond shortly."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Maria Zakharova
- Prague
- Foreign Ministry
- Russian
ALSO READ
Moscow and Washington in contact over Russia's climate summit participation -RIA
Pak FM Qureshi holds talks with Russian counterpart Lavrov
Pak FM Qureshi, Russia’s Lavrov review cooperation in defence, counter-terrorism
Leaders of Russia and China tighten their grips, grow closer
EMERGING MARKETS-Russia's rouble leads EMEA losses as political concerns weigh