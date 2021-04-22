Left Menu

Russia says it will respond swiftly to latest Czech diplomatic expulsions

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-04-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 19:45 IST
Russia says it will respond swiftly to latest Czech diplomatic expulsions

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it would quickly respond to the Czech Republic's latest move to slash the number of Russian diplomats in its Prague embassy.

"At the moment Prague is on the path to destroying relations," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at her weekly briefing. "We will respond shortly."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

