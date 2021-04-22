Left Menu

No shortage of ventilators, oxygen: TN govt tells HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 20:26 IST
No shortage of ventilators, oxygen: TN govt tells HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Madras High Court was on Thursday informed by the Tamil Nadu government that the state had sufficient stocks of oxygen and Remdesivir vaccines and that the 'assigment' of life-saving gas to neighbouring states will not affect its position.

There was no shortage of Remdesivir vaccine, used in COVID-19 treatment, ventilators or oxygen cylinders in the state, Advocate General Vijay Narayan told the first bench of the Madras High Court, which took up the matter on its own.

The AG was responding to a query from the bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, which took note of newspaper reports of shortage of Remdesivir and ventilators and that oxygen was being diverted to other states.

The AG told the judges that about 31,000 doses of Remdesivir vaccine were available in government hospitals.

The private hospitals may face shortage. If they ask, the same would be supplied to them at concessional rates, he said.

As many as 550 MTs of oxygen was being produced in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry per day and there were 1,167 MTs of it available against the demand of 250 MTs.

The assignment of oxygen to Andhra and Telangana would not affect the comfortable position of manufacture and supply of the material in Tamil Nadu, he added.

As regards ventilators, the AG said 9,600 machines were available with the government. Of them, 5,887 were allotted to the state-run hospitals.

The private hospitals were in possession of about 6,000 ventilators and of them only 3,000 were being put to use, he pointed out.

Even though there were a total of 84,621 coronavirus patients, all of them do not require ventilators or oxygen, he said adding that there was no shortage of beds, oxygen or ventilators.

He also pointed to the bench that similar cases have been filed in six other High Courts in the country and arrangements are underway to transfer them all to the Supreme Court.

Satisfied, the bench replied that there was nothing wrong in diverting additional/excess oxygen cylinders to the needy in other states.

It, however, advised the state government to be more vigilant and enforce the Covid-19 protocols vigorously on May 2, when the counting of votes, polled in the April 6 Assembly elections, would take place and subsequent festivities like Ramzan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Climate change summit glitch cuts off Macron, puzzles Putin

A technical glitch at a U.S. climate summit cut off French President Emmanuel Macron mid-speech and left Russian President Vladimir Putin puzzled, demonstrating that virtual meetings can be as awkward for world leaders as they are for the r...

Uganda brands Congo's multibillion-dollar reparations claims ruinous

Uganda on Thursday told the International Court of Justice that the over 13 billion dollars in reparations sought by Congo for Kampalas role in conflicts in Congos Ituri province could ruin its economy. The Democratic Republic on Congos cla...

Xi welcomes US’ return to Paris agreement, says nations must honour climate pledges

President Xi Jinping on Thursday welcomed Americas return to the multilateral governance on climate change and said the countries should honour commitments to reduce carbon emissions as he reiterated Chinas pledge to peak carbon emissions b...

S.Korea's Moon vows to end new funding for overseas coal projects

South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced on Thursday his country would end all new financing for overseas coal projects and would soon set a more ambitious schedule for slashing carbon emissions. Moon made the promises during a video ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021