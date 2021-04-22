Putin says Russia ready to host Ukraine president for talks in Moscow

Putin says Russia ready to host Ukraine president for talks in MoscowReuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:09 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia would be prepared to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for talks in Moscow at any time convenient for him.
Putin made the comments after Zelenskiy on Tuesday challenged the Russian leader to meet him in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region for talks on ending the conflict there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
