RR post 177/9 against RCB

RR post 177/9 against RCBPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:30 IST
Rajasthan Royals made 177 for nine against Royal Challengers Bangalore after being sent in to bat in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.
Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 177 for 9 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 46, Rahul Tewatia 40; Mohammed Siraj 3/27, Harshal Patel 3/47).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
