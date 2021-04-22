RR post 177/9 against RCB

Rajasthan Royals made 177 for nine against Royal Challengers Bangalore after being sent in to bat in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 177 for 9 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 46, Rahul Tewatia 40; Mohammed Siraj 3/27, Harshal Patel 3/47).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)