Left Menu

Cycling-Former British Cycling doctor Freeman lodges appeal after MPTS ruling

Richard Freeman, the former chief doctor for Team Sky and British Cycling, has lodged an appeal to clear his name after being permanently struck off the medical register last month, his legal team said on Thursday. Freeman, who worked for Team Sky and British Cycling during a golden period of success between 2009 and 2017, was found guilty of ordering testosterone "knowing or believing" it to be for an athlete to improve performance.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:55 IST
Cycling-Former British Cycling doctor Freeman lodges appeal after MPTS ruling

Richard Freeman, the former chief doctor for Team Sky and British Cycling, has lodged an appeal to clear his name after being permanently struck off the medical register last month, his legal team said on Thursday.

Freeman, who worked for Team Sky and British Cycling during a golden period of success between 2009 and 2017, was found guilty of ordering testosterone "knowing or believing" it to be for an athlete to improve performance. He was charged with ordering 30 sachets of Testogel to the national velodrome in Manchester for an unnamed athlete in 2011 and admitted to destroying a laptop before passing it on to forensic experts conducting a UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) probe.

He had previously admitted to 18 of the 22 charges against him, including purchasing banned testosterone and lying to UK Anti-Doping, but denied the central charge of "knowing or believing" the Testogel was to be given to an unnamed rider. "Mr Freeman is innocent of wrongdoing and we are confident that the truth will ultimately be recognised by the UK justice system," his lawyer Graham Small said in an email.

Freeman, 61, said last month that he had "made plenty of mistakes" but was shocked at the verdict, claiming he was not a "doping doctor".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

RCB beat RR by 10 wickets in IPL

Devdutt Padikkal smashed his maiden century,while skipper Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten half century as the duo guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to a commanding 10-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match, here ...

Preliminary study shows Covishield protects against double mutant strain: CCMB director

Preliminary results of a study have shown that Covishield vaccine protects against the B.1.617 variant of coronavirus, also known as the double mutant strain, Rakesh Mishra, director of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology said on ...

Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to complete 6,000 runs in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first batsman to complete 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League IPL. Playing in his 196th IPL match here at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli achieved the feat in the 13...

PIL in SC to transfer Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to AIIMS Delhi from Mathura hospital

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists KUWJ on Thursday filed a habeas corpus writ petition before the Supreme Court seeking its immediate direction to transfer journalist Siddique Kappan from Mathura hospital to AIIMS Delhi due to his ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021