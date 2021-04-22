J-K Chief Justice inaugurates family court in Jammu

The Chief Justice of the common high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Pankaj Mithal, on Thursday inaugurated the newly-created family court here.

The event was attended by Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Puneet Gupta, among others.

Pertinently, the primary objective of a family court is to effect reconciliation or a settlement between the parties to a family dispute, including providing maintenance allowance to wives, children and parents, an official spokesperson said.

