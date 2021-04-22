Left Menu

Pak underscores need for 'meaningful' dialogue with India: FO

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-04-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 23:13 IST
Pak underscores need for 'meaningful' dialogue with India: FO

Pakistan on Thursday said that it has consistently underscored the need for a ''meaningful'' and ''result-oriented'' dialogue with India and peaceful resolution of all outstanding topics, including on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, at a weekly briefing, said that for any ''meaningful'' and ''result oriented dialogue'' to take place, a ''conducive'' and ''enabling environment'' was of utmost importance.

“We believe that India, through its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5th, 2019 has vitiated the environment, therefore, the onus is on India to create an enabling environment so that a ‘meaningful’ and ‘result-oriented’ dialogue can take place,” he said.

Indo-Pak relations deteriorated after India announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August, 2019. India has maintained that issue related to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was entirely an internal matter of the country.

Chaudhry said that Pakistan always highlighted the importance of the role by the international community in averting risks to the regional peace and stability and facilitating a lasting resolution to the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

Chaudhry said that Pakistan was committed to fully implementing the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) judgment of July 17, 2019 about Kulbhushan Jadhav and hoped that India will cooperate with the Pakistani court in giving full effect to the said judgment.

“The Indian side is once again urged to take necessary steps including the appointment of a legal counsel to represent Commander Jadhav in the case so that legal proceedings could be duly concluded and full effect could be given to the judgment of ICJ,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Iran cuts number of centrifuges enriching uranium to 60% purity, IAEA report says

Iran has reduced the number of centrifuges enriching uranium to up to 60 purity at an above-ground plant at Natanz to one cluster from two, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters indicated on Thursday. Iran announced the shif...

U.S. watching Russia-Ukraine border 'closely' after Russian withdrawal announcement -State Dept

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday that Washington will continue to watch very closely the situation on Russias border with Ukraine after Russia announced that it had ordered troops sent to areas near the border to r...

Govt issues revised clinical guidance for management of COVID-19 patients

The Union health ministry on Thursday issued a revised Clinical Guidance for Management of Adult COVID-19 Patients recommending the EUAoff-label use of Tocilizumab drug in case of severe diseases, preferably within 24 to 48 hours of the ons...

U.S. moves to withdraw Trump rule barring California vehicle emissions regulations

The Biden administration said on Thursday it is moving to withdraw a Trump administration rule that sought to bar states from setting vehicle emissions rules or set zero emission vehicle mandates.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021