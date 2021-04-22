IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli not out 72 Devdutt Padikkal not out 101 Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-6) 8 Total: (For no loss in 16.3 overs) 181 Bowling: Shreyas Gopal 3-0-35-0, Chetan Sakariya 4-0-35-0, Chris Morris 3-0-38-0, Mustafizur Rahman 3.3-0-34-0, Rahul Tewatia 2-0-23-0, Riyan Parag 1-0-14 -0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)