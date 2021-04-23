Man wanted in hit-and-run case killed in police firing

A man wanted in a case of hit and run was killed in police firing in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Thursday.

The police opened fire in self defence when Kamlesh Prajapati tried to hit the policemen by a vehicle. In the firing, Prajapati got injured and was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead, SP (Barmer) Anand Sharma said.

“Acting on a tip-off, a police team surrounded a house in Sadar police station area where the accused was hiding and asked him to surrender. He, however, tried to escape in an SUV. Prajapati hit one constable with the vehicle. In self defence, other policemen opened fire and the accused received bullet injury,” he said.

Prajapati was wanted in the case of hit and run in Pali district, police added.

PTI SDA SRY

