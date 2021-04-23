Left Menu

Sexual assault prosecutions should be taken out U.S. military chain of command- panel

If the initial recommendations made by the independent commission are accepted by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, it would be a major change in the military. Advocates and lawmakers have for years been calling for the military commanders to be taken out of the decision making process when it comes to prosecuting sexual assault cases, arguing that they are inclined to overlook the issue.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 07:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 07:48 IST
Sexual assault prosecutions should be taken out U.S. military chain of command- panel

A commission on sexual assault set up by the Pentagon has recommended that the United States military take the decision to prosecute cases of sexual assault out of the military's chain of command, a U.S. official said on Thursday. If the initial recommendations made by the independent commission are accepted by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, it would be a major change in the military.

Advocates and lawmakers have for years been calling for the military commanders to be taken out of the decision making process when it comes to prosecuting sexual assault cases, arguing that they are inclined to overlook the issue. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that Austin had not made a decision yet and would consult with leaders of the different military branches before making one.

"The secretary has asked the services to provide their candid assessment and feedback of these initial recommendations by the end of May," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. In March, the head of the commission, Lynn Rosenthal, said that all options were on the table when dealing with sexual assault in the military.

Sexual assault and harassment in the U.S. military is largely under-reported and came under renewed scrutiny recently. Last year, an investigative panel looking into violent crimes and abuse at the Fort Hood Army base in Texas said it found a command structure that was "permissive" of sexual assaults.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Achim Steiner appointed to serve second four-year term as UNDP Administrator

The United Nations General Assembly confirmed the appointment by the UN Secretary-General, Antnio Guterres, of Achim Steiner to serve a second four-year term as Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme UNDP.Achim Steiner be...

Egypt's Kom Ombo solar plant signs US$ 114 million financing package

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Developmentlink is external EBRD, the OPEC Fund for International Developmentlink is external the OPEC Fund, the African Development Bank AfDB, the Green Climate Fundlink is external GCF and Arab Ban...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets shake off U.S. tax worries to push higher

Asian shares rose on Friday after the European Central Bank left policy unchanged, extending a rebound following a sharp selloff earlier in the week, but gains were capped as investors considered the impact of a possible U.S. capital gains ...

Mexican president pushes controversial reforestation plan

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador has made a strong push for his oft-questioned tree-planting programme, trying to get the United States on board to fund a massive expansion of the programme into Central America as a way to stem m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021