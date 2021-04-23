Left Menu

KT Rama Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, and Information Technology Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-04-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 10:22 IST
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, and Information Technology Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao has tested positive for COVID-19. The Telangana Minister said he has mild symptoms and is currently under home isolation. He further requested people were in touch with him in the last few days, to follow COVID guidelines and get tested.

In a tweet, Rao said, "I've tested COVID positive with mild symptoms. Currently isolated at home. Those of you who have met me last few days, kindly follow the covid protocol, get tested & take care." Meanwhile, as many as 5,567 new COVID-19 cases, 2,251 recoveries and 23 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, State Health Department said on Thursday.

With these new cases, the total count of COVID-19 positive cases in the state stood at 3,73,468 including 3,21,788 discharges and 1899 deaths. The number of active cases in the state was at 49,781. According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in Telangana was 0.50 pr cent and the recovery rate was 86.16 per cent on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

