Left Menu

Police crack RD Women's University student murder case

Based on CCTV footage, the police identified the boyfriend, the prime accused, who was arrested a day after recovery of the body.His another aide was also arrested from Sundarapada area in Bhubaneswar last month, police said.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 23-04-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 10:41 IST
Police crack RD Women's University student murder case

Police claimed to have cracked the mystery behind the death of Ramadevi Women's University student with the arrest of the third accused in the case.

A joint team of Commissionerate and Jajpur police caught the third accused late on Wednesday night, a police officer said on Thursday.

Revealing the mystery behind the sensational murder, Jajpur SP, Rahul PR said that the 21-year-old woman who was the third year plus III student of the women university had been done to death by her boyfriend following a tiff over Rs 30,000.

The SP said that the boyfriend had borrowed more than Rs 30,000 from the deceased to purchase a motorcycle.

However, the relationship between the prime accused and the woman turned sour after the latter started asking him to return the money.

On January 24, the deceased had visited Bhubaneswar to attend a birthday party of her friend and insisted her boyfriend to return the money.

She even threatened her boyfriend that she would reveal the matter before his parents if he did not return the borrowed money, the SP said.

''The boyfriend murdered the woman by smothering her.

We suspect he has borrowed over Rs 30,000 from her for purchasing a bike,'' the SP said.

The accused had invited the deceased on the pretext of returning the money on January 26. He had taken her to a private guest house in Bhubaneswar.

''The accused forced the woman to drink alcohol and later killed her by smothering her when she was unconscious under the influence of liquor. We had sent her viscera for tests which confirmed the presence of liquor in her body,'' said the SP.

Rahul P R said police arrested the third accused who was involved in the murder conspiracy of the woman and assisted the main accused in transporting the body to Jajpur from Bhubaneswar on a scooter.

The woman's body was recovered by the roadside near Mulapala chhak under Kuakhia police station limits in Jajpur district on January 27 morning.

Local people spotted the body and informed the local police about the incident. Based on CCTV footage, the police identified the boyfriend, the prime accused, who was arrested a day after recovery of the body.

His another aide was also arrested from Sundarapada area in Bhubaneswar last month, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

France stands ready to provide support to India amid COVID-19, says Macron

France stands ready to provide its support to India in its fight against COVID-19, said French President Emmanuel Macron, as the pandemic situation in the country deteriorated with over 3 lakh infections being reported in a day. I want to s...

Hospitals facing acute shortage of oxygen despite strict govt orders: Sangita Reddy

Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen, Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said on Friday.She was responding...

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Access to territory and asylum, and improving reception conditions for asylum-seekers dominated the four-day visit of the UNHCRs Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Gillian Triggs to Cyprus concluding today. The island nation in the...

Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine exceeds 2 million

The total number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine exceeds 2 million, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Friday.He said on Facebook the COVID-19 death toll had reached 41,700 so far in the pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021